Peloton’s Introduction of New CEO Turns Into Dumpster Fire

Peloton’s introduction of its new CEO during a virtual company-wide meeting melted down on Wednesday when employees—and former workers who had been laid off—began filling the chat with angry comments, CNBC reported. “I’m selling all my Peloton apparel to pay my bills!!!” one person wrote before the conversation between new boss Barry McCarthy and outgoing CEO John Foley was cut short. Another wrote that the meeting was “tone deaf.” Foley has been accused of mismanaging Peloton—which is letting 20 percent of its workforce go after its stock price tanked.