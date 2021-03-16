Florida Plane Crash That Killed Two Adults and Young Boy Caught on Ring Doorbell Video
‘IN SHOCK’
A Ring doorbell video has captured the moment a small plane plummeted from the skies and struck an SUV in Florida on Monday—a collision that reportedly left two adults and one young boy dead. According to CBS News, the crash happened near North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines. The doorbell clip shows the car driving down a residential street when the plane falls directly on top on its right-hand side. The plane then skids into a fence and bursts into flames. The two unidentified people aboard the plane reportedly died at the scene. A woman and child were trapped inside the SUV, and the young boy later died of his injuries at a hospital. The cause of the crash isn’t yet known. Anabel Fernandez, whose doorbell captured the crash, said: “The plane could have got us all. I am in shock.”