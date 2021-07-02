Natural Gas Pipeline Off Mexican Coast Catches Fire Underwater

CHEAT SHEET
    A natural gas pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico caught fire below the surface of the ocean Friday, igniting in a dramatic display that seemed impossible to the naked eye. Pemex, the company that owns the Ku-Maloob-Zaap offshore platform, says it has contained the subsurface blaze. According to a company statement, the fire began around 5:15 a.m. local time and required five-and-a-half hours to subdue. No one was injured, and no one needed to be evacuated from the nearby platform. The cause of the incident has not been determined.

