Pence to Keep Traveling After Chief of Staff Tests Positive for COVID-19
OUTBREAK
Mike Pence’s chief of staff has fallen ill with COVID-19, but the vice president plans to “maintain his schedule” and continue traveling. Pence’s office confirmed late Saturday that his chief of staff, Marc Short, tested positive for the virus and has begun quarantining. But Pence, despite being “considered a close contact” with Short, “will maintain his schedule in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel,” the VP’s office said in a statement. Pence has spoken at multiple campaign rallies this week and is slated for another one in North Carolina on Sunday. Both he and his wife are said to have tested negative earlier Saturday. The news of yet another COVID-19 diagnosis so close to the vice president comes amid reports that two others within his orbit have also tested positive: Marty Obst, one of Pence’s political advisers, and a third unnamed staffer reported by ABC News. Obst tested positive on Wednesday, according to sources cited by Bloomberg News. According to The New York Times, which cited two sources familiar with the matter, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows had tried to keep news of the latest infections from going public.