Pence & Pelosi Called Slain Capitol Cop’s Family; Trump Still Silent
PAYING RESPECTS
President Trump has still not commented publicly on the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick from injuries sustained during Wednesday’s riots—and the White House flag has not been lowered in his memory. But Reuters reports that Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did call the Iraq War veteran’s family to offer condolences. Sicknick, 42, was a Trump supporter—but was defending the Capitol from a mob whipped into a frenzy by the lame-duck president when he was pepper-sprayed and bashed in the head. He developed a blood clot on the brain and was taken off life support on Thursday night. He was one of five fatalities linked to the insurrection. “If any good comes out of my son’s death, I just hope that it stops all the lunacy that’s been going on in this country,” his father Charles told Reuters.