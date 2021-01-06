Pence Calls on Pro-Trump Mob Storming Capitol to ‘Stop Now’
CALL OFF THE ATTACK
Vice President Mike Pence made a feeble attempt to stop violent rioters who breached the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon. “The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building,” Pence tweeted. “Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” The mob attacked the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon as Congress was in the midst of a joint session to certify Joe Biden's win in the Nov. 3 election. Multiple police officers were injured and one woman was shot as rioters forced members of Congress to evacuate to an undisclosed location. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also released a statement urging President Trump “to demand that all protestors leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol Grounds immediately.”