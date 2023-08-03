Pence Campaign Is Hawking Merch With Quote From Trump Indictment
‘TOO HONEST’
Former Vice President Mike Pence couldn’t miss an opportunity to make some bank by trolling his old boss Donald Trump after his Jan. 6 indictment. Pence’s campaign will reportedly begin selling new shirts and hats on Thursday with the phrase “You’re too honest,” which the indictment alleges Trump told Pence after he refused to play along with Trump’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election. According to the 45-page indictment, Trump “berated” Pence because he opposed a lawsuit that would’ve allowed the vice president to reject or return votes to the states. Following Trump’s third indictment, Pence has been more critical of his former boss than ever, posting “anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States.” At an event in Indianapolis on Wednesday, Pence said Trump was surrounded by “crackpot lawyers that kept telling him what his itching ears wanted to hear,” while the former VP expressed pride in his decision not to go along with Trump’s plans. “Perhaps this new merch will be what puts us over the 40,000 donor threshold even earlier than we expected,” Pence’s campaign said in a statement to NBC News.