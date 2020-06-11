Pence Deletes Photo Showing Room Packed Full of Trump Campaign Staff Not Wearing Masks
Vice President Mike Pence has abruptly deleted a photo that appeared to show a crowded room of Trump campaign staffers completely ignoring social-distancing rules and not wearing masks. CNN reports that Pence posted a photo of him giving a thumbs up to dozens of campaign staff who were packed together in a small room. “Stopped by to see the great men and women of the Trump-Pence Team today!” the post read. “Thank you for all of the hard work, keep it up!” CBS News reported that the was photo taken Wednesday at Trump Campaign HQ in Arlington, Virginia, during a two-hour visit. The posts have since been removed from Facebook and Twitter. The coronavirus task force that Pence leads still recommends social distancing and wearing a mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Virginia Rep. Don Beyer (D) wrote: “Pence and dozens who work for Trump flagrantly violating Virginia public health orders... This isn’t ‘law and order,’ it’s a huge problem.”