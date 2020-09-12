Pence Ditches Campaign Fundraiser Hosted By QAnon Conspiracy Theorists
NO REASON GIVEN
Vice President Mike Pence is ditching a campaign fundraiser in Montana hosted by QAnon conspiracy theorists. The president’s re-election campaign told The Associated Press Saturday that Pence’s schedule had changed, though they did not give a reason why. The AP previously reported that fundraiser hosts Caryn and Michael Borland—who have collectively donated $220,000 to Trump’s campaign and attended his convention last month—repeatedly shared posts supporting the QAnon conspiracy, which posits that the president is secretly battling a cabal of child sex traffickers and “deep state” agents. Pence has disavowed the ludicrous and violent theory, but Trump has repeatedly expressed support for candidates who promote it. Three Republicans running for office in Montana, including two sitting members of U.S. Congress, were also scheduled to appear at the Sept. 14 fundraiser.