Pence on Voting for Trump in 2024: ‘Might Be Somebody Else I Prefer’
HINT HINT
If Donald Trump ends up running for president in 2024, he may not have former Vice President Mike Pence’s support. As Pence spoke to students at Georgetown University’s Institute of Politics on Wednesday, he replied to a question about whether he’d place a vote for Trump by saying: “There might be somebody else I prefer.” Pence has hinted that he might take a stab at running for president in 2024. Before making a decision, he told the students that he and former second lady Karen Pence would be praying on the matter over the next few months. “What I can tell you is, I have every confidence that the Republican Party is going to sort out leadership. All my focus has been on the midterm elections, and it’ll stay that way for the next 20 days,” he said. Pence warned students to stand behind the Constitution but kept mostly mum about the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, saying, “It was a tragic day.”