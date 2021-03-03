Pence Pushes Trump’s Big Lie in ‘Voting Irregularities’ Op-Ed Eight Weeks After Capitol Riot
LEARNED NOTHING
Exactly eight weeks ago, then-Vice President Mike Pence was caught on camera with his family fleeing a mob of rioters who had been whipped up into a violent frenzy by former President Donald Trump’s election-fraud lies. It seems he’s learned precisely nothing from that harrowing experience. In his first op-ed for conservative news site The Daily Signal, Pence pushes evidence-free claims of widespread foul play in the 2020 vote. He claims the presidential election was “marked by significant voting irregularities and numerous instances of officials setting aside state election law,” and that he shares the concerns of “millions” of Americans “about the integrity of the 2020 election.” Pence failed to name any specific instances of voter fraud or breaches of state election law. As of mid-February, state and federal judges had thrown out more than 50 lawsuits presented by Trump and his cronies that attempted to challenge the election or its outcome.