Pence Risks Trump Anger, Says He Was ‘Proud’ to Certify Joe Biden’s Election Victory
BALANCING ACT
Former Vice President Mike Pence has expressed his pride that Congress did its duty in certifying Joe Biden’s Electoral College win on the day of the deadly Capitol riot. In a speech Thursday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, Pence made what The New York Times described as “his most forceful attempt yet to separate himself from his former boss.” Speaking of events after a mob of pro-Trump rioters—some of them shouting “Hang Mike Pence!”—invaded Congress, Pence said: “I will always be proud that we did our part on that tragic day to reconvene the Congress and fulfilled our duty under the Constitution and the laws of the United States.” The Times noted that Pence—a potential presidential candidate in 2024—took care to praise Trump, while making it clear that he disapproved of Trumpist attempts to overturn the election result.