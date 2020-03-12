Mike Pence Skewered on Live TV Over Drop in Coronavirus Test Numbers
Vice President Mike Pence, the man supposedly in charge of America’s battle against the novel coronavirus outbreak, appears to have absolutely no idea how many people have been tested for the disease. During an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Thursday morning, Pence was presented with figures from the Centers for Disease Control’s website that show the number of coronavirus tests being carried out has dropped this week—despite the U.S. caseload now topping 1,000. Pence dismissed the numbers, saying they were outdated, but was unable to say how many tests he thinks have been taken. Camerota asked: “If you’re saying the CDC website numbers are wrong, how many tests have been conducted in the U.S.?” Pence replied: “I’m not saying they’re wrong, Alisyn, I’m saying they may not be complete because we don’t necessarily today collect all the information from state laboratories.” Pence was then asked exactly how many tests have been done and Pence, the leader of President Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force, responded: “Well, I would leave that to the experts.”