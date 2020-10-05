Pence Spox Who Recovered From COVID-19 Mocks Veep Debate Safety Measures
LEARNED NOTHING
When asked about new coronavirus safety precautions at Wednesday’s vice presidential debate amid a COVID-19 outbreak in the White House, a spokesperson for Mike Pence chose to mock the measures. “If Sen. Harris wants to use a fortress around herself, have at it,” Katie Miller, a Pence spokeswoman who has recovered from the deadly virus, told Politico on Monday.
The jab comes after the outlet reported that the Commission on Presidential Debates has approved plans to use plexiglass as a barrier between Vice President Mike Pence and California Sen. Kamala Harris (D) after days of negotiation between the two campaigns. Barriers will also be placed between the candidates and the debate’s moderator, Susan Page. The decision comes after President Donald Trump revealed Friday morning that he and his wife had contracted COVID-19. Since then, at least a dozen people close to the president have also tested positive.