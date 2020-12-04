Pence to Georgia Republicans: Please, Please Vote
‘ALL GOT OUR DOUBTS’
Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Georgia on Friday to urge Republicans to vote for Sens. David Perdue (R-GA) and Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) ahead of a crucial January runoff election—all while validating their distrust of the state’s election system, which has been fueled by Pence’s boss, President Trump.
"I know we’ve all got our doubts about the last election,” said the vice president from Savannah, Georgia. “I actually hear some people saying, ‘Just don’t vote.’ My fellow Americans, if you don’t vote, they win.”
Since President-elect Joe Biden defeated Trump, Georgia conservatives—and Trump himself—have attacked GOP officials in the state for not doing enough to counter what they allege to be rampant voter fraud that denied Trump a victory. With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, top Republicans have grown concerned that such rhetoric is turning off much-needed conservative voters from participating.
The vice president sought to thread the needle—the day before Trump himself visits Georgia for a rally that is making some local Republicans anxious. “We can fight for our president,” said Pence, “and we can vote for more Republicans in the Senate at the same time.”