Pence Tells Trump Fan: James Madison Persuaded Me to Block Coup Attempt
LEADING LIGHT
Former Vice President Mike Pence was confronted Monday night at the University of Iowa by a disgruntled Trump fan who asked Pence to name and shame the figure who told him “to buck President Trump’s plan and certify the votes.” He responded: “James Madison.” After his speech, the former vice president also credited the Bible, telling the pro-Trump crowd member: “Psalm 15 says he who keeps his oath even when it hurts.” However, despite Pence’s sassy responses, CNN reports that, at the same event, the former vice president also pushed baseless concerns about voter fraud, telling the audience: “I continue to share those concerns and I support efforts in states to improve voter integrity as has been done in places like Georgia and Arizona and elsewhere.” The Des Moines Register reported that Pence also compared Trump favorably to former President Ronald Reagan, describing both men as “one of a kind.”