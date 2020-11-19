Pence Thinks Media Was ‘Crying Wolf’ on COVID-19—as Death Toll Zooms Past 250,000: Report
SICKO
Vice President Mike Pence, the head of the Trump administration’s Coronavirus Task Force, blamed Americans’ potentially blasé response to the new surge of COVID-19 cases on the media “crying wolf,” according to Bloomberg. Pence made the comments in a Tuesday meeting of the task force, Bloomberg reported. It’s just the group’s second meeting this month, as cases surge at an unprecedented rate; the nationwide death toll from the virus surpassed 250,000 earlier this week, according to Johns Hopkins University. Pence also told the nation’s governors that the administration has “never been more prepared to fight this virus,” according to Bloomberg. However, with Trump and Pence set to leave office in January, President-Elect Joe Biden’s advisers worry that the Republican ticket’s refusal to concede the election and begin the presidential transition could further cripple the already-paltry fight.