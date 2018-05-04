CHEAT SHEET
    Pence’s Physician Resigns From White House Medical Unit

    Joshua Roberts/Reuters

    Vice President Mike Pence’s physician, Jessica Pena, has resigned following reports that she accused White House doctor Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, of unprofessional behavior, according to CNN. “The vice president's office was informed today by the White House Medical Unit of the resignation,” Pence’s press secretary said in a statement. “Physicians assigned to the vice president report to the White House Medical Unit and thus any resignation would go entirely through the Medical Unit, not the vice president's office.” Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Pena raised alarms within the White House about Jackson possibly violating federal privacy protections for Karen Pence. She also accused him of exhibiting angry and intimidating behavior toward her, according to the reports.

