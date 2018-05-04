Pence’s Physician Resigns From White House Medical Unit

Vice President Mike Pence’s physician, Jessica Pena, has resigned following reports that she accused White House doctor Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, of unprofessional behavior, according to CNN. “The vice president's office was informed today by the White House Medical Unit of the resignation,” Pence’s press secretary said in a statement. “Physicians assigned to the vice president report to the White House Medical Unit and thus any resignation would go entirely through the Medical Unit, not the vice president's office.” Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Pena raised alarms within the White House about Jackson possibly violating federal privacy protections for Karen Pence. She also accused him of exhibiting angry and intimidating behavior toward her, according to the reports.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
- 1
JUMPING IN?
Bloomberg Expected to File to Run in AL Dem Primary: NYT
He has reportedly not made a final decision on whether to run.36 mins ago
- 2
DEMOCRACY DIES IN DARKNESS
Trump: ‘Degenerate’ WaPo Made Up Barr Press Conference Story
President says reports—confirmed by ABC News and NYT—that he wanted the attorney general to hold a news conference saying he broke no laws during Ukraine call are a “con job.”8 hrs ago
- 3
GIFT IDEA
The Perfect UGG Gifts Are on Sale Nordstrom Rack
Gift a new pair of slippers or a comfy robe to someone on your list that needs to kick back and relax.5 hrs ago
- 4
TALK
Bolton Willing to Defy WH, Testify on Ukraine Pressure: WaPo
But only under a judicial order.6 hrs ago
- 5
NOT ENOUGH
U.S. Didn’t Try Hard Enough to Avert Turkish Attack: Envoy
The top American diplomat in northern Syria said the Turkish-backed forces committed “war crimes and ethnic cleansing.”3 hrs ago
- 6
‘VERY SATISFIED’
Military Veteran’s Penis and Scrotum Transplant Is a Success
The patient says he’s “feeling whole” again after the surgery.46 mins ago
- 7
MONEY MONEY MONEY
Steyer Aide Offered Money in Exchange for Endorsements: AP
Payments for endorsements could violate campaign-finance laws if a campaign does not disclose them.4 hrs ago
- 8
PAY UP
Trump Must Pay $2M to Nonprofits for Foundation Misuse
The settlement is part of a civil lawsuit brought by the New York attorney general over the president’s now-shuttered foundation.4 hrs ago
- 9
#METOO
Jeff Goldblum Defends Woody Allen in New Interview
The actor worked with Allen on the 1977 film “Annie Hall.”1 hr ago
- 10
PREVIOUS INDICATORS
Most School Shooters Showed Warning Signs: Secret Service
U.S. Secret Service study released Thursday says most students who committed deadly school shootings had a history of bullying or disciplinary trouble.1 hr ago