Uber has announced that travelers will now have a phone-free way to call a rideshare, evoking a pre-Uber, taxi-dominated era. The firm said Tuesday it will install kiosks, at an unspecified date, that will allow those without the app to call a car. The first will debut at New York City’s LaGuardia Airport. The kiosk will be available to travelers at the airport’s Terminal C, which has departures and arrivals for Delta Airlines. But “additional” kiosks are “planned for hotels, ports, & international airports in the coming months,” the company said in a statement. “Simply walk up to the kiosk, enter your destination, then select your ride type. The kiosk prints a paper receipt with your trip details, making the experience as straightforward as possible,” the statement explained. Uber added that the service is “perfect for international visitors arriving without a local data plan.” Events such as the World Cup slated for next year are set to bring numerous international travelers, which would be a “strong opportunity” for the rideshare giant, a spokesperson told Bloomberg. The San Francisco-based company also announced that it would introduce autonomous taxis in the California city in 2026.
A federal judge in New York on Tuesday granted the Department of Justice’s request to unseal grand jury materials related to the case against convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell. The order from U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer, an Obama appointee, comes after another federal judge in Florida granted a similar request to release grand jury materials stemming from investigations into her co-conspirator, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, from 2005 and 2007. Engelmayer said that the information being released “would not add to public knowledge” about others who may have been involved with Epstein and Maxwell’s sex crimes. “The materials do not identify any person other than Epstein and Maxwell as having had sexual contact with a minor,” the order said. Both rulings cited a new law signed by Trump, which orders the Justice Department to release nearly all investigative materials related to Epstein. Engelmayer told the Manhattan U.S. Attorney to ensure victims’ information would not be made public. His order additionally pointed to multiple letters from victims of Maxwell and Epstein who had accused the federal government of not listening to victims as it relates to their fear of having identifying information revealed. “The victims’ concerns, regrettably, have a basis in fact,” Engelmayer wrote. “DOJ, although paying lip service to Maxwell’s and Epstein’s victims, has not treated them with the solicitude they deserve.”
Actress-turned-reality star Chrishell Stause has publicly criticized singer Gwen Stefani for promoting what Stause describes as an “anti-abortion” app. In a post shared on social media, Stause singled out Stefani’s collaboration with the spiritual app Hallow—previously framed by supporters as a meditation and prayer tool—noting the app’s alleged ties to anti-abortion messaging. “Gwen-DON’T SPEAK,” Stause wrote in the comments section of an Instagram Reel about Stefani’s ad, in reference to the No Doubt singer’s 1996 hit of that title. “Please take your own advice on this one🫠.” Stefani had previously encouraged viewers to take part in the app’s “Advent Challenge” by offering up a prayer for each of the days ahead of Christmas. “It is important this holiday season to spend time in prayer. That is what Christmas is all about, letting God into our hearts and letting Jesus bring us his peace,” Stefani said in the clip.
Ben Stiller’s daughter, Ella Stiller, revealed that the pressures she felt as a young actor fueled years of anxiety and depression. The Driver’s Ed actress, 23, spoke with Next Gen NYC star Gia Giudice on her Causal Chaos podcast Monday, reflecting on how her early exposure to the entertainment industry shaped her mental health. “Growing up, there was a lot of sadness and loneliness,” she said, adding that she now recognizes “how anxious I was all the time.” Ella told Giudice that starting medication “changed [her] life,” and helped her reach what she described as “an amazing place now.” E! News noted that Ella has spoken in the past about challenges tied to her parents’ busy work schedules. But she said her relationship with them has grown stronger, adding that she now feels supported and understood at home. Ella is one of two children Ben Stiller shares with his wife, Christine Taylor, alongside their younger son, Quinlin.
Justin Theroux is expecting a child with his new wife, Nicole Brydon Bloom, a source confirmed to People. Theroux, 54, married The Gilded Age and Paradise actress, 31, in March this year. Theroux was previously married to actress Jennifer Aniston, 56. The two married in 2015, but announced their divorce in 2018. The Leftovers star told Esquire in 2021 that despite their split, he and Aniston have “remained friends.” “Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other,” he said. “I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship.” Theroux proposed to Bloom in Italy last year, while promoting his role in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at the Venice Film Festival. The newlyweds stepped out together on the red carpet on Monday to promote the Season 2 premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s Fallout series, in which Theroux will star as New Vegas mega mogul Robert House.
Ego Nwodim, who exited Saturday Night Live after seven seasons, is set to host the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards. The SNL alum’s debut as an awards show host was announced on Tuesday. “No stage celebrates the incredible work of these visionary artists and independent creators everywhere quite like the Spirit Awards,” Nwodim said in a statement. “I can’t wait to join Film Independent for an afternoon of fun, laughs, and a few surprises.” The February 15 show will mark its 41st celebration of “excellence in independent film and television,” according to the Film Independent’s acting president, Brenda Robinson. After her shocking SNL exit in September, Nwodim said that it was “not the easiest place to work.” The previous two Spirit Awards shows were hosted by another Saturday Night Live star, Aidy Bryant, who was a cast member from 2012 to 2022. Nominations for the upcoming show were announced last week, with the 2025 drama, Peter Hujar’s Day, raking in the most nods at five.
A 57-year-old woman has been hospitalized after a plane crashed into her car during an emergency landing on a Florida highway late Monday. The single-engine Beechcraft 55 touched down on Interstate-95, smashing the hood of her Toyota Camry. The incident, on a busy stretch between Orlando and Cape Canaveral, saw emergency responders rush to the scene, with police still investigating. Fox 35 reports that two people, both 27, were aboard the light aircraft and made it out unhurt. They later told authorities they had been experiencing engine trouble, which had forced them to make an emergency landing. The woman who had the surprise of her life when the plane collided with her car reportedly suffered minor injuries. Remarkable footage from the scene shows the plane sitting awkwardly over the barrier separating lanes. Florida Today reports a separate clip shows the driver saying “God is good,” joking, “Do you know how much I loved my car?” and “Am I the only one who got hit?”
Busta Rhymes, 53, confronted a content creator for calling him another celebrity’s name while posing for a picture. The “Break Ya Neck” rapper was taking pictures with fans at an Art Basel event in Miami on Sunday when a TikToker laughed as he called him former Saturday Night Live star Tracy Morgan’s name in what appeared to be a prank. Rhymes’ smile faded as he shot back, “Wait, what did you say?” and asked him to “turn the cameras down.” The TikToker, who was not named in reports, went red in the face as he tried to respond. The record producer eventually asked him, “I’m taking a picture to show love, and you’re trying to be funny?” The kid tried to deflect blame, claiming he heard others in the crowd call him Tracy Morgan. “I didn’t hear nobody say Tracy,” Rhymes responded. “You the only one who said it.” The legendary rapper then confronted him more harshly. “You don’t play with a grown man, little boy. That’s how people get f--ked up,” he said, adding, “Don’t play stupid.” Despite not appreciating the gag, Rhymes has shown genuine admiration for Morgan in the past—he even attended the comedian’s 2018 premiere of The Last O.G.
A pair of long-lost props from the iconic film Jaws is heading to auction—marking their first appearance in public in 50 years. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the items vanished from view for decades before resurfacing just in time for the film’s 50th anniversary. Fans will be able to bid on a screen-matched W.W. Greener Light Harpoon Rifle Mark II—complete with its original case and shark dart—famously wielded by the character Quint (Robert Shaw), as well as an original Fenwick fishing rod paired with a “production-used” Penn Senator 16/0 reel. The rod-and-reel combo carries a pre-sale estimate of $250,000–$500,000, the outlet reported. They’re part of a larger trove of original production materials set to hit the block at Propstore’s Spring Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction in March 2026. Registration for the auction begins in February, and live bidding will kick off the following month in Los Angeles.
Jeremy O. Harris, the Tony-nominated playwright behind the acclaimed Slave Play, has been released from custody in Japan after being held for three weeks behind bars. The 36-year-old actor and writer was arrested on Nov. 16 after customs officials claimed to have found 760 milligrams of MDMA in his carry-on tote bag, a violation of the country’s strict anti-drug laws, which can carry a jail sentence of up to seven years. Harris was released without charges on Monday, with a representative for the playwright claiming he planned to stay in Japan for the foreseeable future to write and research a new project. Harris is best known for his groundbreaking 2018 drama Slave Play, which received a record 12 Tony Award nominations in 2020. His other credits include co-writing the film “Zola” and roles in series such as HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” and Netflix’s “Emily in Paris.” A spokesperson for the Tomishiro Police Station confirmed the actor’s release but declined to comment.