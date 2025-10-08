KISS Co-Founder Cancels Tour After Hospitalization
Kiss co-founder Ace Frehley, 74, has scrapped the remaining shows of his tour. The former guitarist of the legendary hard rock group was hospitalized in late September after a minor fall in his studio, forcing him to pull out of his concert in Lancaster, California “against his wishes.” On Monday, a post on his Instagram announced, “Due to some ongoing medical issues, Ace has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of his 2025 dates.” Dubbed The Spaceman, Frehley was slated to perform at several shows in October and November, including in Saint Charles, Missouri, and in Westland, Michigan, according to Ticketmaster. The musician has spent much of 2025 touring in support of his 2024 solo album 10,000 Volts. In August, President Donald Trump named Kiss as one of his 2025 Kennedy Center honorees. Frehley, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, and Peter Criss, who founded Kiss in 1973, all expressed appreciation for the honor to TMZ. Stanley and Simmons have been highly critical of Trump in the past, but Frehley had referred to himself as a Trump supporter in 2020, according to TMZ. Frehley remained with Kiss until his departure in 1982.