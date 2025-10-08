Cheat Sheet
1
KISS Co-Founder Cancels Tour After Hospitalization
AMP OFF
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Published 10.07.25 9:58PM EDT 
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 1975: Ace Frehley, Paul Stanley, Peter Criss, and Gene Simmons of the rock and roll band Kiss pose for a portrait session in January 1975 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Kiss co-founder Ace Frehley, 74, has scrapped the remaining shows of his tour. The former guitarist of the legendary hard rock group was hospitalized in late September after a minor fall in his studio, forcing him to pull out of his concert in Lancaster, California “against his wishes.” On Monday, a post on his Instagram announced, “Due to some ongoing medical issues, Ace has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of his 2025 dates.” Dubbed The Spaceman, Frehley was slated to perform at several shows in October and November, including in Saint Charles, Missouri, and in Westland, Michigan, according to Ticketmaster. The musician has spent much of 2025 touring in support of his 2024 solo album 10,000 Volts. In August, President Donald Trump named Kiss as one of his 2025 Kennedy Center honorees. Frehley, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, and Peter Criss, who founded Kiss in 1973, all expressed appreciation for the honor to TMZ. Stanley and Simmons have been highly critical of Trump in the past, but Frehley had referred to himself as a Trump supporter in 2020, according to TMZ. Frehley remained with Kiss until his departure in 1982.

2
Dolly Parton’s Sister Begs Fans to Pray for Her Health
🙏🙏🙏
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.07.25 7:13PM EDT 
Dolly Parton attends Dolly Parton's Threads.
Jason Kempin/Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Dolly Parton’s sister begged fans to pray for the star as she is dealing with undisclosed health issues. Parton, 79, canceled six shows from her Vegas residency due to health problems last month. Freida Parton shared on Facebook that her sister “hasn’t been feeling her best lately,” asking fans to pray for her. “And with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine,” she said as she ended her heartfelt post. Fans flooded comments with prayers and well-wishes for the iconic artist. Fans speculated Parton’s health was on the decline when she postponed her Vegas residency from December to September of next year because she needed to tend to her “health challenges” and undergo procedures. “I wanted the fans and public to hear from me directly,” she wrote in her Instagram post. She joked she was not taking her “usual trip to see [her] plastic surgeon.” Parton assured fans that she is not retiring, claiming, “God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet.”

Shop with Scouted

PSA: Lola Blankets Are Buy One, Get One Free for 24 Hours
DEAL ALERT
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 10.08.25 12:13AM EDT 
Lola Blanket Summer Sale
Lola Blankets.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Fall is officially in full swing, which means shorter days, cooler weather, and criminally overrated pumpkin spice everything are here. As we inch closer to the dreaded end of daylight saving time and the beginning of SAD season (or “cuffing season,” if you’re a glass-half-full person), the good news is that it’s the perfect time to cozy up with a new blanket. Lola Blankets are indisputably the best on the market—they’re designed from the softest faux fur fabric we’ve ever felt and are actually machine-washable. Right now, the brand is offering a very generous buy one, get one free deal to quell our post-summer blues. The catch? It’s only valid for 24 hours. In other words—run, don’t walk.

Lola Blanket BOGO Sale
Buy one, get one free
Shop At Lola Blanket

In addition to this unheard-of deal, the brand is also offering free shipping on orders over $250. It’s a great opportunity to treat yourself and save one for holiday gifting... or not. If you’re new to Lola Blankets, you cannot go wrong with the Original Lola, but we also love the XL size (it fits over a queen-size bed) and the weighted versions as well. Either way, it’s one of (if not *the*) biggest deals of the year, so if you’re looking for a luxury blanket for snuggle season, now’s the time to treat yourself.

3
Investigator Reveals What Caused Famous Daredevil’s Death
TRAGEDY
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.07.25 4:54PM EDT 
Jumper Felix Baumgartner attends the 15th Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The paragliding crash that killed the record-breaking skydiver in July was caused by human error, officials said. Felix Baumgartner, 56, the self-proclaimed “God of the Skies” who in 2012 became the first skydiver to fall faster than the speed of sound, died July 17 along Italy’s Adriatic coast. Witnesses said the flight over Porto Sant’Elpidio appeared normal before Baumgartner started spinning out of control and crashed near the swimming pool at the Clube del Sole Le Mimose beachside resort. Prosecutor Raffaele Iannella reported that no issues were found with the paraglider and said the crash was caused by human error. “He fell into a spiral… he was unable to do the maneuver that he should have done to exit,” Iannella said. Before his death, Baumgartner revealed that he was not fearful of completing his stunts because he had done his “homework.” “I hate it if someone calls me a thrillseeker… I am not. I like the whole planning,” he said before his iconic 2012 jump. Iannella will now request a judge’s approval to close the case.

4
Jerry Jones Slapped With Massive Fine for Flipping Off Fans
HAND IT OVER
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.07.25 4:51PM EDT 
GettyImages-1447706240_tvyly6
Wesley Hitt

The NFL has fined Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones $250,000 for flipping off fans, according to TMZ. The billionaire, 82, gave fans the middle finger near the end of a Cowboys game on Sunday and was reportedly handed the bill on Tuesday. But Jones claims the incident at MetLife Stadium was an accident. “That was unfortunate,” Jones said. “That was inadvertent on my part. It was right after we made our last touchdown.” The Cowboys beat the New York Jets 37-22, and Jones said the gesture was meant to be a positive one for the Cowboys’ excited fans. “If you want to call it accidental, you can call it accidental. It got straightened around pretty quick, but the intention was thumbs up and pointing at our fans because everyone was jumping up and down excited,” he said. Jones is worth over $20 billion, according to Forbes, so the fine isn’t even 0.01% of the oil magnate’s wealth.

Shop with Scouted

Take 20% Off Penetrex’s Nurse-Approved Joint and Muscle Ache Relief Cream for Prime Day

PRIME BIG DEAL DAYS
Scouted Staff
Published 10.07.25 11:35PM EDT 
Penetrex Muscle and Joint Pain Relief Cream Deal
Penetrex.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re dealing with muscle or joint discomfort and tension from standing all day, amping up your fitness game at the gym, or being more sedentary during your 9 to 5 than you’d like, Penetrex’s over-the-counter topical rubs and creams can help you feel like yourself again—without medication. Penetrex is known for its leading muscle and joint relief cream that targets discomfort and inflammation thanks to its fast-acting transdermal delivery system that allows the active ingredients, which include a blend of Arnica, Boswellia Serrata, and MSM, to penetrate deeply into the affected area for lasting yet lightning-fast relief.

Penetrex Muscle and Joint Relief Cream
Down From $32
Shop At Amazon

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Right now, the brand is offering 20 percent off the bestseller during the brand’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. The non-greasy cream nourishes the skin and quickly soothes tension without transferring onto clothing or bedding. The nurse-and athlete-approved rubs help you recover fast from aches, soreness, and discomfort without side effects or a prescription. Whether you’re dealing with chronic aches or just looking for a natural treatment for post-workout discomfort, Penetrex’s botanical-powered cream will help you feel like yourself again.

5
Rock Star Killed in Crash On Way to First Stop of Tour
TOUR TRAGEDY
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.07.25 4:28PM EDT 
Published 10.07.25 3:37PM EDT 
Ann Everton
Instagram

Ann Everton, a member of the rock band Darsombra, was killed in a car crash on the way to the group’s first gig of its U.S. and Canada tour. Everton, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision involving multiple cars on Oct. 3 in upstate New York after crashing into a trooper’s cruiser on the way to Montreal. Her bandmate and husband, Brian Daniloski, was also involved in the accident and was treated at a hospital for his injuries, in addition to the trooper. The involved police car was conducting a traffic stop with its blue lights on, according to New York State Police. The Maryland-based rock star was “an incredibly warm and generous soul—and a true artist,” said her brother-in-law, Jon Garrett, in an Instagram post. “Ann was truly one of a kind, and she will be deeply missed,” he added. Garrett also said that a GoFundMe has been created for Daniloski, the other half of the band that’s described as “trans-apocalyptic galaxy rock.” The fundraiser, which is to support Daniloski after the “van has been totaled and a significant amount of money has been lost,” has raised over $44,000 of its $50,000 goal.

6
Video Captures Crocodile Swimming Away With Woman in Its Jaws
BODY RECOVERED
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.07.25 1:21PM EDT 
crocodile leaping out of the water towards a piece of meat
DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images

A woman has been dragged into a river by a crocodile that then took off with her half-eaten remains in its jaws. Soudamini Mahala, believed to be in her late 50s, had been washing in the Kharasrota River in Odisha, India, on Monday when the beast lunged at her. The Times of India reports the killer was a saltwater crocodile, the world’s largest reptile, capable of growing to 20 feet in length. Cops said villagers scrambled to save her, but there was nothing they could do. Authorities have now retrieved her remains, but not before the croc paraded them through the water. Eyewitnesses captured the horror on camera. “The woman was taking a bath in the Kharasrota river around 4 p.m. on Monday. A crocodile dragged her into the high stream of the river. Villagers present on the riverbank tried to chase the reptile but failed to rescue her,” police said, according to The Daily Mail. The Times reports assistant conservator, Santosh Kumar Pati, said: “We have seized the body and sent it to the government hospital in Jajpur for an autopsy. The forest department will soon provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh ($11,200) to the family members.”

7
Fans Pile on LeBron James’ Over Hyped-Up ‘Decision’ Announcement
DUNKED ON
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.07.25 4:43PM EDT 
NBA star LeBron James attends an exchange activity during his 2025 China Tour
VCG/VCG via Getty Images

NBA superstar LeBron James is facing backlash after hyping an announcement as a major sequel to his bombshell 2010 decision to join the Miami Heat. The Lakers star, whose headline-grabbing 2010 announcement “The Decision” revealed his decision to leave his home state’s Cleveland Cavaliers, had fans speculating that he was retiring when he teased “The Second Decision.” Instead, the basketball legend was attempting to generate buzz for a Hennessy advertisement. One person wrote that James “gaslit everyone.” Another posted on X that his son and his friends are “going to be so disappointed” when learning what James’ video was really about. “They’re going to be so disappointed it was just an ad for something they’re waaaaay too young [to buy],” they wrote. Molly Morrison, a Bleacher Report employee, said that some fans, including herself, speculated it would be an advertisement for Amazon’s Prime Day “only for it to be a different ad.” In James’ video, a man asks the athlete, “LeBron, fans want to know where you’re taking your talents this year. What’s your decision?” After pretending to struggle to answer, he announces his new partnership.

8
Newsom Slams Trump’s ‘Ugly and Tacky’ Renovations
KITSCH
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.07.25 4:33PM EDT 
California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks as he announces the Golden State Literacy Plan and deployment of literacy coaches statewide, at the Clinton Elementary School in Compton, California, U.S. June 5, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole
Daniel Cole/REUTERS

California Governor Gavin Newsom has commented on President Donald Trump’s recent White House renovations. “Ugly and tacky af,” read a post on X by Newsom’s press office account, responding to a video of the new gold-heavy Oval Office. The president has previously boasted about using the “highest quality 24 Karat Gold used in the Oval Office and Cabinet Room,” saying it would cause foreign leaders to “freak out.” The largest planned renovation, however, is the $200 million golden ballroom, still under construction and expected to be larger than the White House. The post is one of many in which the California governor mocked the president. Earlier this month, Newsom’s press office account posted an edited image of Trump as French queen Marie Antoinette, who is associated with the famous quote “let them eat cake,” meant to symbolize the aristocracy’s indifference to the suffering of the French people during the French Revolution. “TRUMP “MARIE ANTOINETTE” SAYS, ‘NO HEALTH CARE FOR YOU PEASANTS, BUT A BALLROOM FOR THE QUEEN!’” Read the Oct. 1 post on X, which takes a dig at the fact that the construction of President Trump’s lavish ballroom has continued despite the ongoing government shutdown.

Shop with Scouted

SolaWave’s Beauty Editor-Approved Red Light Therapy Devices Are Up to 35% Off for Prime Day
PRIME BIG DEAL DAYS
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Updated 10.07.25 3:21PM EDT 
Published 10.07.25 3:20PM EDT 
Solawave Black Friday Sale
Solawave.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Skincare professionals and dermatologists have used red light therapy for in-office aesthetic treatments for years, thanks to its clinically approved and FDA-cleared benefits. LED light therapy has been shown to address several skincare concerns, from targeting fine lines and combating redness to helping heal acne and fading scars. In the past, at-home red light therapy treatments have been bulky and not exactly user-friendly, but thanks to innovative beauty tech brands like SolaWave, you can reap the benefits of LED light therapy without booking an appointment with a derm.

Solawave is a leader in the growing aesthetic LED light therapy space, known for its 4-in-1 Light Therapy Wand. A laundry list of celebs with envy-inducing complexions, like Sydney Sweeney, Nicole Kidman, Megan Fox, and even Pedro Pascal, have reportedly used the brand’s rejuvenating devices. SolaWave’s compact 4-in-1 Facial Wand is the brand’s hero product for a good reason—it’s a quadruple threat.

Solawave 4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Facial Wand Kit
Down From $170
See At Solawave$110

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The multifunctional skincare tool is engineered with five LEDs that emit 660nm of red light on the bar to address redness, fine lines, and sagging skin, along with microcurrent technology, heat, and vibration to help lift, sculpt, and de-puff. Right now, you can score the coveted device for a whopping 35 percent off.

If you’re looking for a hands-free, full-face red light therapy mask, its bestselling Red Light Therapy Mask for Face is 35 percent off as well. Designed with medical-grade silicone, this device comfortably contours to your face, allowing the red light therapy (630nm) and near-infrared light therapy (830nm) to penetrate deeply.

Solawave Red Light Therapy Mask
Down From $349
See At Amazon$227

Free Shipping

9
‘Family Guy’ Officially Kills Off Recurring Character After 23 Seasons
SURPRISE DEATH
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 10.07.25 1:17PM EDT 
The cast of Family Guy.
The cast of Family Guy. FOX/FOX Image Collection via Getty I

It’s official, Ernie the Giant Chicken is finally, truly, definitely and definitively dead. Show producer Alec Sulkin said the beloved recurring Family Guy character, and chief antagonist of the Griffin family patriarch, has gone “the way of all flesh.” Despite his well-known fight scenes with Peter Griffin, it would appear to have in fact been Peter’s daughter, Meg, who shunted him off into the small screen’s great beyond more than 25 years after his first appearance in the animated series. Sulkin clarified that while the creators felt they’d given Ernie as solid a run as he might ever have hoped for, there were also practical reasons behind his evidently brutal final goodbye. “Honestly, I feel like we got so many great set pieces out of the giant chicken fighting with Peter that they became hard to top,” Sulkin explained. “It’s a lot to ask of our production crew, and we may have just gotten the best out of that character.”

10
Hilaria Baldwin Denies She’s a ‘Nepo Wife’
MADE IT ON MY OWN
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.07.25 2:56PM EDT 
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Hilaria Baldwin claims she is not a “nepo wife” and earned her spot on Dancing with the Stars without the help of her husband, actor Alec Baldwin. On Tuesday, the 41-year-old told the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, “If he ever made a call...I would feel like I didn’t deserve it.” She emphasized that she’s a “hard worker” who earns opportunities on her “own merit.” Baldwin, an entrepreneur who co-founded Yoga Vida Studios, authored three wellness books and co-hosts the Growing Up Together podcast. She revealed that “one of the things that drives Alec crazy” is how “independent” she is, though she added, “Alec is always extraordinarily supportive of me working.” Baldwin said the Rust actor encouraged her to join the season 34 cast after she hesitated, fearing “nobody was going to want to have [her] there.” The couple, who married in 2012 and share seven children, have found her participation on the show to be “healing,” allowing her to take needed “me time”; which she claims has made her a better mom.

