The cannabis market can be filled with tons of disinformation and exaggeration—but newcomer Penguin CBD is on a mission to be honest and transparent about how its products are made and how they work. Boasting no false claims, backed up by third-party testing, helmed by a friendly customer service team, and led by 21-year-old serial entrepreneur Deep Patel, Penguin CBD hopes to welcome cannabidiol newcomers and veterans alike through accessible products.
Using hemp sourced from Oregon and grown naturally without pesticides or GMOs, Penguin CBD offers a range of high-quality products at affordable prices. Penguin’s CBD oil—recommended for those looking to relieve anxiety, reduce stress, and regain focus—is made with a broad spectrum process to ensure that its oil contains the purest CBD extract possible while preserving the beneficial compounds found in hemp, like terpenes and flavonoids. The CBD oil is available in three strengths: 250mg, 600mg, and 1000mg. In addition to natural, it comes in several flavors, including fan-favorite mint, citrus, strawberry, and cookies & cream.
CBD Oil
Available in five flavors.
If those flavors haven’t hooked you, you can treat your taste buds to Penguin’s CBD gummies. For this product, Penguin chose to use CBD isolate—a technique that removes everything except the CBD—because it produced the most clean-tasting edible possible. Each container has a 30-count of gummies, with every individual serving containing a 10mg, THC-free dose. Covered in a mixture of sweet and sour sugar crystals, they’re guaranteed to please any sour candy fan.
CBD Gummies
Each container contains 30 candies.
Whether you’re looking to try CBD in the form of an oil, candy, capsule, or cream, Penguin CBD wants to help you feel comfortable, safe, and satisfied from your first purchase to your last drop. Shop now for free shipping on all U.S. orders.
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.