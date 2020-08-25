It’s Been a Long Summer. CBD Oil Can Help You Hit Reset.

As summer begins to wind down, it’s important to take some time to reset before getting back into your fall routine. CBD has been found to be one remedy for dealing with life’s everyday stresses. If you’re in need of a mood booster (or know you will be soon), try adding CBD Oil from start-up Penguin CBD into your routine. CBD works well when you take it consistently, so pro-tip: start now, before that autumn anxiety kicks in.
Penguin CBD Oil
Available in five flavors.
Free Shipping
Penguin’s CBD Oil is made from a refined, broad-spectrum extract that contains 0% THC, meaning it won’t get you high. For the best results, all you need is a dose under your tongue and a minute of patience. If you’re feeling creative, you can also take advantage of five unique flavors (mint, citrus, natural, strawberry, and cookies & cream) and mix it into your favorite food or drink. Penguin’s CBD Oil is extracted from hemp farmed in Oregon and made to order—so once you’re ready to hit refresh, they’ll be ready to whip you up a fresh batch.
