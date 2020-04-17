Make Penguin’s CBD Gummies Your New Go-To for Stress Relief
Even when you’re stuck inside, it can still feel like there’s not enough time in the day to get everything done. If you’re finding yourself more stressed out than usual, it might be time to try CBD. For the novice, infused edibles, like Penguin’s CBD gummy worms, are an ideal option to relieve stress. There’s no better product to get you started—gummies are a convenient way of taking CBD without the fuss of a dropper or a glass of water. Every container has 30 candies, each coated with sweet and sour sugar and infused with 10mg of CBD to help bring you mental clarity and balance. Plus, they’re made with a pure CBD isolate, meaning they contain zero THC (the chemical in cannabis that gets you high).
CBD Gummies
Each container contains 30 candies.
Free Shipping
Featuring a range of other products including oils, creams, and capsules, Penguin is a new company on a mission to make quality cannabis products accessible to all at affordable prices. Proudly hands-on “from seed to sale,” Penguin’s hemp is naturally grown from their USDA certified farm in Oregon. With its CBD gummies, Penguin set out to create a better-tasting—and more fun—edible than what you might expect. Whether you’re looking to start your morning with a moment of calm, de-stress after a long day, or anywhere in between, let Penguin help you ease in.
