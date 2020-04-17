Give Your Brain a Much-Needed Break With Penguin’s CBD Oil
There’s a lot going on in the world right now. When it all starts to feel like a bit too much to handle, CBD can be a great way to give your brain a break. Penguin’s CBD oil, made with sustainably grown hemp from Oregon and available in three strengths (250mg, 600mg, and 1,000mg), is the perfect starting point for cannabis pros and newcomers alike. Penguin makes each batch of the all-natural supplement from a refined broad-spectrum CBD extract with no THC—meaning no to the high, but yes to other beneficial compounds found within hemp, like anxiety relief.
CBD Oil (250mg)
Available in five flavors.
Free Shipping
Penguin is a new company on a mission to make affordable, quality CBD products accessible to all, with its line featuring oils, gummies, creams, and capsules. Its CBD oil is billed as a flexible and effective remedy to help manage stress, increase focus, and restore balance. Flexible, because you can take it in one of two ways: use the dropper to put it directly under your tongue, or mix it into your food and drink. With flavors like mint, citrus, strawberry, and cookies & cream to choose from, you can even get a little creative. There’s no better time to give CBD a try—shop today and get free shipping on all U.S. orders.
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.