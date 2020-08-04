CHEAT SHEET
Homemade Penis Cake Prompted Morgue Worker to File Complaint
A worker at Michigan’s Macomb County morgue has filed a federal complaint alleging a pattern of racist and sexually offensive behavior in the workplace—including a co-worker baking and showing off a cake decorated with a Black penis. “All these cities are on fire for the Black Lives Matter movement, and here’s my staff eating a black penis cake as a joke? That really pushed me over the edge,” the whistleblower, who took the allegations to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, told the Detroit Free Press. The newspaper reports that three morgue employees have been fired amid the scandal, which comes four years after another worker lodged an EEOC complaint alleging a hostile work environment.