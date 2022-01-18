Penn Law Dean Launches Review of Prof Who Said U.S. Is ‘Better Off With Fewer Asians’
The dean of the University of Pennsylvania’s law school has officially kicked off a process that could end in sanctions for Professor Amy Wax, who came under fire recently for racist comments. During a December conversation with Brown University Professor Glenn Lowry, the tenured Penn professor said that fewer Asians should migrate to the U.S. in order to prevent a cultural and political change. She felt that more Asians would be “problematic,” leading to “the dominance of an Asian elite.” Wax has also faced backlash in the past for erroneous comments about Black students performing at a lower level than their peers. In response to Wax’s controversial remarks, Ted Ruger explained why he’d launched the faculty review process, noting that he’s received grievances about the professor over the years. “Her conduct has generated multiple complaints from members of our community citing the impact of pervasive and recurring vitriol and promotion of white supremacy as cumulative and increasing,” Ruger said. “The complaints assert that it is impossible for students to take classes from her without a reasonable belief that they are being treated with discriminatory animus.”