Penn State Prof Accused of Engaging in Sexual Acts With Dog: Report

A Penn State professor is facing charges after allegedly engaging in sexual acts with his dog, local reports said. The lewd behavior was apparently caught on security camera at a rest stop in the Rothrock State Forest in Pennsylvania this April, according to Centre Daily—with the man, identified as Themis Matsoukas, naked from the waist down except for a pair of socks and shoes. Authorities were able to match up the backpack worn by Matsoukas in the video to trail camera images of him visiting the forest as far back as 2014, according to a criminal report cited by the newspaper. Matsoukas, 64, is a longtime chemical engineering professor at Penn State that has been with the school since at least 1991. “Themis Matsoukas has been relieved of his responsibilities and is on leave,” the university said in a statement following his arrest.
