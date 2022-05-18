Knife-Edge Pennsylania GOP Senate Race May Come Down to Party-Despised Mail-In Votes
FULL CIRCLE
When 2 million mail-in ballots carried Joe Biden over the line in Pennsylvania in the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump was the first to cry foul. So what will the former guy say if his favored candidate in the Republican Pennsylvania U.S. Senate primary has to rely on those same mailed-in votes to eke out a victory? As of Wednesday morning, former TV doctor Mehmet Oz is neck and neck with hedge funder David McCormick after a night of counting and it looks increasingly likely that the contest will come down to how the mail-in votes pan out, followed by a near-certain automatic recount. As of 2 a.m. Wednesday, Oz was almost 3,000 votes ahead, but McCormick’s camp remained bullish, confident that votes still to come, especially from around Pittsburgh, would favor him.