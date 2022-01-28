Court Sides With Republicans, Declaring Pennsylvania’s Mail-In Voting Law Unconstitutional
2020 NEVER ENDS
A Pennsylvania appellate court ruled Friday that the state’s vote-by-mail law was unconstitutional, according to SpotlightPA. The lawsuit was brought by Bradford County commissioner Doug McLinko and a host of Republican state lawmakers that voted for the law allowing mail voting in 2019. Since then, many of those Republicans have accused Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf of illegally expanding the law, though Democrats have blasted Republicans for trying to cast doubt on President Joe Biden’s win. The decision will likely be appealed to the state’s Supreme Court, a body comprised of mostly Democrats that struck down GOP efforts to restrict the law throughout 2020. Donald Trump still commended the court’s decision: “Big news out of Pennsylvania, great patriotic spirit is developing at a level that nobody thought possible. Make America Great Again!”