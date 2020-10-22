Pennsylvania Attorney General Warns Trump Campaign to Stop Videotaping Voters at the Polls
CANDID CAMERA
President Donald Trump’s campaign representatives have been filming voters in Philadelphia dropping off their ballots, but the Pennsylvania attorney general warned the Republican surrogates to stop Thursday. In a statement, Josh Shapiro, the Democratic state attorney general, said, “Pennsylvania law permits poll watchers to carry out very discrete and specific duties — videotaping voters at drop boxes is not one of them.” The campaign has filed complaints with Philadelphia officials based on the videos, alleging fraud on the part of several voters who submitted two or three ballots, according to The New York Times. Pennsylvania law prohibits submitting a ballot for another person unless they are disabled or require other assistance, though the coronavirus pandemic has dramatically changed voting across the country. The Trump campaign initially said the purpose of the videotaping was to catch voters who dropped off a large number of fraudulent ballots rather than one or two, according to the Times.