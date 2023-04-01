Arrest Reveals Final Tragic Moments of Pennsylvania Businessman Missing Since 2017

Read it at PA Homepage
The family of a Pennsylvania restaurant owner missing since 2017 has finally learned what happened to him—and who allegedly took his life. Pennsylvania authorities say they have made a breakthrough in the years-long investigation into the disappearance of Robert Baron, arresting a suspect Friday for his 2017 murder. The arrest came after police discovered human remains Wednesday in an Old Forge park, the DNA from which officials identified as a match for Baron, according to the arrest affidavit. Justin Schuback, 37, now stands accused of killing Baron, according to local authorities. Police allege he was friends with Baron’s son and that a burglary-gone-wrong may have been Schuback’s motive.