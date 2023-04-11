Read it at Associated Press
R.M. Palmer Co. ignored the signs of a gas leak at its chocolate factory in Redding, Pennsylvania, making its responsible for an explosion that caused the deaths of seven and injuries of several others, a lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges. The wrongful death lawsuit comes from the family of Judith Lopez-Moran, who died in the blast March 24. The suit alleges workers notified the company of the smell of gas but that R.M. Palmer Co. did not take action. “The gas leak at the factory and the horrific explosion it caused was foreseeable, predictable, and preventable,” the suit reads, according to the Associated Press.