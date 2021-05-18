Pennsylvania Cops Dig for 15-Year-Old Girl Who Vanished in 1975
THE BIG BREAK?
Police are digging up a wooded area in Pennsylvania’s Delaware County in hopes of finding the remains of a 15-year-old girl who vanished four decades ago. Wendy Eaton left her home in Media in broad daylight in 1975 to buy a birthday present for her brother and was never seen again. “She was just your regular neighborhood girl,” Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Andrew Martin told NBC Philadelphia. “Good at school. Everybody had pleasant things to say about her. There was really no indication to suggest a runaway.” Back then, police dogs traced Wendy’s scent to Indian Lane—where cops are down excavating after receiving new information about the long-cold case. Investigators have not said whether they have a suspect in the teen’s disappearance.