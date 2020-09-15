CHEAT SHEET
Couple Charged in Ghastly Abuse Death of 12-Year-Old Boy
A Pennsylvania couple are charged with homicide in the horrific child abuse death of 12-year-old Max Schollenberger, who “existed in a state of perpetual suffering” before he was beaten and starved to death, a prosecutor said Monday. The boy—who was kept in a dark, locked room around the clock and never went to school or saw a doctor—was found covered in feces and weighing just 48 pounds in May. His father, Scott Schollenberger, and the dad’s fiancee, Kimberley Maurer, allegedly tortured Max while three other children in the home were properly cared for, Lebanon County authorities said.