    Creep Became UPS Driver to Stalk Women at Their Homes

    Anna Venarchik

    Breaking News Intern

    Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office

    A Pennsylvania man enlisted as a UPS driver to surveil the homes and packages of people he was actively stalking between May and December of 2020, prosecutors said. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office alleged Thomas Francis Wainman Jr., a 52-year-old from Lititz, peeped into victims’ windows, flashed lights into their homes, and accelerated his creepy tactics when he took on the job with UPS. The district attorney’s office said Wainman “intentionally took routes that allowed him access to the victims’ packages,” and then would wait for the victims to fetch the deliveries before speeding off. PennLive reports that on Feb. 14, he was found guilty of two counts of stalking and one count of trespassing for the incident.

