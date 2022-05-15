PA Senate Candidate John Fetterman Hospitalized With Stroke Days Before Democratic Primary

Pennsylvania Senate Candidate John Fetterman revealed on Twitter that he checked into the hospital on Friday after he felt under the weather. According to a statement he posted Sunday afternoon, he suffered “a stroke that was caused by a clot from my heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long.” Fetterman credited his wife, Gisele, for quickly spotting the signs and prodding him to seek medical treatment.

Doctors were able to remove the clot and reverse the stroke, the candidate said. He said he is feeling "much better" and did not suffer any cognitive damage, though he remains in the hospital under observation for the time being. His campaign had canceled a stream of events Friday evening, citing Fetterman’s health but providing no further details.

It is just days before the Pennsylvania’s Senate primary is set to take place on Tuesday. Fetterman has been the front-runner for winning the Democratic nomination, with double-digit leads in polling over his closest rival, Representative Conor Lamb.