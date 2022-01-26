Dentist Jailed for Allegedly Murdering His Wife on Africa Hunting Trip Got COVID, Lawyer Says
ANOTHER TWIST
Lawyers for a Pennsylvania dentist and big-game hunting enthusiast accused of murdering his wife on a hunting trip to Africa in a twisted life insurance scheme say he came down with COVID-19 while in jail. In a Wednesday motion to continue Dr. Lawrence P. Rudolph’s Feb. 28 trial, defense lawyers revealed the 67-year-old “contracted COVID while in detention” in Colorado and has therefore been unable to prepare his case. “On January 19, 2022, a defense investigator went to visit Dr. Rudolph but was turned away and told that Dr. Rudolph had contracted COVID,” the motion said. “Since then, the investigator was able to visit with Dr. Rudolph even though he was told that Dr. Rudolph was still positive for COVID.” Prosecutors allege that Rudolph murdered his wife, Bianca, “with premeditation, while the two were on a hunting trip in Zambia on October 11, 2016,” and eventually collected roughly $5 million in insurance money. He has pleaded not guilty.