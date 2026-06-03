Firefighter Accused of Wild Arson Rampage Near Ex-Boss’ Home

A Pennsylvania firefighter has been accused of starting three separate blazes in a 30-hour span that his colleagues were forced to respond to. Justin Sholly, 29, a firefighter at the Perseverance Volunteer Fire Company, has been arrested over the spree. Authorities say it began around midnight on Friday in Franconia Township when Sholly allegedly set a stack of logs on fire and later helped extinguish the blaze. His colleagues were then forced to respond to a second call at 4:17 a.m. in an area nearby, where a wooden garage was set ablaze mere feet from homes with 10 people sleeping inside—including Sholly’s former boss, who fired him last year, according to NBC News. Authorities say Sholly was ultimately busted because a license plate database and surveillance footage showed his car in the vicinity of each blaze. He is facing charges for arson, reckless burning or exploding, criminal trespassing, and recklessly endangering a person, among other charges. His bail has been set at $500,000.