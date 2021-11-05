Pennsylvania Guv Unwittingly Admits He Violated State Election Law
OOPS
Even Democratic governors aren’t exempt from violating election laws. In a radio interview Tuesday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf accidentally admitted to a violation, saying he had his wife drop off his ballot for the state’s municipal election. “I didn’t show up in person at the polls. We voted a couple weeks ago, actually,” Wolf said, according to Spotlight PA. “My wife actually dropped it off personally two weeks ago, so it’s there.” State law prohibits anyone other than the voter from dropping off a ballot, with offenders subject to up to a year in prison, a $1,000 fine, or both. A spokesman for the governor’s office said the incident “was an honest mistake,” but Wolf was still attacked by some state Republican legislators. “This is illegal under the election code,” tweeted state Rep. Seth Grove, who represents York County, where Wolf lives, “BUT would have been legal had [Wolf] signed HB 1300.”