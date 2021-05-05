Pennsylvania Grandfather Outed as Alleged Capitol Rioter in Wife’s Facebook Posts
A Pennsylvania man was arrested Tuesday for his role in the Capitol riot after his wife posted on Facebook bragging about his participation. The FBI say they received a tip that Gary Edwards, 68, of Southampton, had been in the Capitol on Jan. 6. Included in the tip were screenshots of Facebook posts by Edwards’ wife, Lynn Feiler Edwards, where she describes in detail how her husband entered the Capitol during the riot. “Okay ladies let me tell you what happened as my husband was there inside the Capitol Rotunda,” begins one now-deleted post. The FBI were then able to match a picture of family pic, posted to his wife’s page, to livestream footage and social media posts shot by fellow rioters, as well as to security footage from inside the Capitol. Edwards faces numerous charges, including willfully attempting to enter the House of Congress with an intention to disrupt official business.