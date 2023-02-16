Pennsylvania Guv Vows Not to Sign Off on Any Death Penalty Warrants
NOT ON MY WATCH
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has vowed not to sign off on any execution warrants, saying he will instead order a reprieve in any death penalty case that comes across his desk. The newly elected Democratic governor said he will extend an execution moratorium put in place by his predecessor, Gov. Tom Wolf, as he calls on lawmakers to abolish the state’s death penalty “once and for all.” “The Commonwealth shouldn’t be in the business of putting people to death. Period. I believe that in my heart,” he said in a speech Thursday. “This is a fundamental statement of morality. Of what’s right and wrong. And I believe Pennsylvania must be on the right side of this issue.” Pennsylvania’s last state-sponsored execution was in 1999, and just three have been sanctioned since 1976. Despite that, there are 101 people on death row in the state, according to state corrections data. But without Shapiro signing execution warrants, the executions are unable to take place.