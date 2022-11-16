GOP-Led Pennsylvania House Votes to Impeach Progressive Philly DA
‘AUTHORITARIAN EFFORT’
The Republican-led Pennsylvania House on Wednesday impeached Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, a self-described “progressive prosecutor” whose liberal policies have rankled conservatives amid a rise in crime in the city. The 107-85 vote, made largely along party lines, kicks Krasner’s fate over to the state Senate. The other chamber is also Republican-controlled, although the GOP lacks the two-thirds majority required to successfully impeach the twice-elected Krasner. “History will harshly judge this anti-democratic, authoritarian effort to erase Philly’s votes — votes by Black, brown and broke people in Philadelphia,” the district attorney said in a fiery Wednesday statement. “And voters will have the last word.” Krasner is not accused of breaking the law in any way—instead, Republicans have accused him of “misbehavior in office,” variously attacking his choice of cases to prosecute, his staff oversight, and his alleged obstruction of a legislative committee attempting to probe his office. “His dereliction of duty and despicable behavior is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated,” said state Rep. Martina White, the lead sponsor of the impeachment resolution.