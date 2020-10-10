Judge Throws Out Trump Campaign Attempt to Prohibit Mail Ballot Drop Boxes in PA
NO PROOF OF FRAUD
A Pennsylvania federal judge has blocked an attempt by the Trump campaign to prohibit mail ballot drop boxes being used across the state. The boxes were rolled out in this year’s primaries and are being used again to meet the high demand of mail-in-voting in this year’s presidential election. The Trump campaign sued, claiming that it was unconstitutional and would lead to fraud. In a Saturday morning ruling, U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan said there wasn’t substantial evidence to prove the fraud accusation and dismissed all claims in the initial lawsuit. “While Plaintiffs may not need to prove actual voter fraud, they must at least prove that such fraud is ‘certainly impending.’ They haven’t met that burden,” Ranjan wrote. This follows a Friday federal court ruling in Texas in which District Court Judge Robert Pitman blocked an attempt by Gov. Greg Abbott to limit drop-off boxes to one per county.