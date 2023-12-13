Community in Shock as Local News Anchor’s Cause of Death Revealed

A county coroner on Tuesday ruled suicide as the cause of death for Pennsylvania news anchor Emily Matson, who died after being hit by a train Monday morning in Fairview Township, according to The Erie Times-News and The New York Post. Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook told the Post Tuesday that the evidence was “unquestionable” surrounding the 42-year-old local news anchor’s death. Erie News Now News Director Scott MacDowell said in a tribute it was a “shock” and “a bit overwhelming, that’s an understatement.” A statement released Monday by Erie News Now’s parent company, the Lilly Broadcasting family, said: “It is with a very heavy heart that we have learned of the passing of our beloved Erie News Now news anchor Emily Matson. Emily was a shining light in our newsroom, delivering news with a passion and love she had for the Erie community and Northwest Pennsylvania. We loved Emily dearly and our hearts go out to the Matson family and her husband Ryan at this time.” The statement follows several other tributes to from shocked colleagues and officials. “There are no words to describe the loss of Emily,” Erie News Now reporter Jamison Hixenbaugh wrote. “Her passing is utterly devastating.”

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.