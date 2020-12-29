PA Lt. Guv Trolls Republicans on Voter Fraud: Trump Got ‘100% of the Dead Mother Vote’

Democratic Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on Monday night trolled Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and other Republicans over Patrick’s offer of reward money for proof of voter fraud, pointing that the only documented fraud cases in the Keystone state involve President Donald Trump.

Last month, in an effort to support Trump’s attempt to overthrow President-elect Joe Biden’s decisive victory, Patrick offered up $1 million for evidence of fraud during the Nov. 3 election. Patrick’s reward offer, however, essentially revealed that Republicans had no proof of systemic fraud and that he was hoping the money would entice someone to produce evidence.

Fetterman has spent weeks now throwing Patrick’s proposal back in his face, relentlessly hounding his Texas counterpart to pay up after highlighting a handful of individual instances of voter fraud. Fetterman really began ramping it up over the past few days after a Pennsylvania man was charged with registering dead relatives to vote for Trump.

Appearing on MSNBC on Monday night, the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor said Patrick has been ignoring his requests to pay up. Fetterman then dinged the president over the proven cases of fraud in the presidential election.

“I heard from him early on saying for me to get serious. And I’m like, ‘Hey, my dude, where’s my money?’ You know,” Fetterman snarked. “And the good news I can report from Pennsylvania is that President Trump received 100 percent of the dead mother vote here in our commonwealth during this last election.”

“So we have three cases of voter fraud,” he added. “Three cases. Despite what the president tweeted out earlier today, the only documented cases of voter fraud in Pennsylvania were these three cases, and my dude in Texas owes Pennsylvania big bank!”

MSNBC host Ali Velshi then asked Fetterman about Trump’s recent tweet falsely claiming that there were 205,000 more votes cast in Pennsylvania than voters, something the Democratic executive blamed on fringe Republicans in his state.

“Some random House members sent out this ridiculous, you know, like, tribute to the president,” Fetterman said. “And of course, the president would retweet anything that tries to cast doubt on the election.”

“There’s zero fraud in Pennsylvania save for these three cases that brought us here together tonight for this conversation,” he added. “They know that. The president knows that. Joe Biden is going to be the next president. Everyone knows that.”

While Fetterman continues to have fun at Patrick’s expense over the reward, calling him a “Trump simp,” he says it’s because he takes issue with Patrick and other Republicans attempting to reverse the election results in his own state.

(Texas led the Trump-backed lawsuit that attempted to toss out the votes from Pennsylvania and three other states that voted for Biden. The Supreme Court rejected the case.)

“The thing that’s so especially galling is that people like him were smearing our state when we actually had an impeccable election,” Fetterman told the Houston Chronicle this week. “They keep trying to malign and smear the quality work done by both sides—we’ve got way more Republican counties than Democratic counties. He’s smearing Republicans and Democrats alike when he impugns the electoral integrity.”

“If you’re going to smear my state, then you need to pay up, because we delivered what you asked for,” he added.