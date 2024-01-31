Pennsylvania Man Arrested After Discovery of Decapitated Body: Reports

Police arrested a Pennsylvania man late Tuesday night after authorities discovered his father decapitated in the upstairs bathroom of a home in Levittown—with multiple reports connecting a grisly, politically charged YouTube video to the crime.

Officers responded to the home around 7 p.m. to find the gruesome scene, with Middletown Township Police Chief Joe Bartorilla telling reporters that the victim’s 33-year-old son had apparently taken his father’s car and fled.

“We got called to the home and officers went in and discovered the father upstairs deceased,” Bartorilla said during an impromptu press conference. “The son is a person of interest. I’m not going to call him a suspect right now.”

He was arrested hours later in Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, and as of early Wednesday morning has not been charged. Police have yet to identify the victim or the person of interest. When approached by The Daily Beast, police confirmed a homicide had taken place but would not offer further details.

But several local news reports, citing sources, connected a disturbing YouTube video, titled “Call to Arms for American Patriots” and uploaded by a man identified as Justin Mohn, to the crime. During the clip, which has now been taken down for violating YouTube’s policies on graphic content, a man sits in what appears to be a bedroom while holding up what he claims is his father’s severed head while ranting wildly about “far-left woke mobs” and the “traitorous Biden regime.” The man in the video, seen by The Daily Beast, claims that the head belongs to Michael Mohn, a federal employee.

“He is now in hell for eternity as a traitor to his country,” he says.

Public records show Michael and Denise Mohn as the owners of the home in question—though it remains unclear if Michael is, in fact, a federal employee.

In the video, Mohn goes on to urge like-minded “patriots” to rise up against the federal government and even offers a $1 million bounty to anyone who can kill a number of high-profile U.S. officials.

When asked about the person of interest’s history of mental health issues, Bartorilla said, “I'll just take a guess, without knowing for sure, I'll say yeah. We’re getting contacted by some people in the community that know us, and know him and his family, and we’re hearing a lot,” according to phillyburbs.com. “Obviously he’s well known in the community just by the calls we’re getting.”

“People who’ve known him lately, he seemed a little off,” the chief added. He declined to comment on the contents of Mohn’s video, only saying that investigators had seen it.

When reached by The Daily Beast, one former friend of Justin Mohn’s—who requested anonymity for fear of retribution—said that he was “always a little off,” but never thought he would become violent.

“He talked about his dad a lot,” the friend said. “He believed in all these conspiracies. The government is putting stuff in the water, they’re bugging places to listen to our conversations, stuff like that. His dad was always tied up in them somehow.”