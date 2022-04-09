Pennsylvania Man Admits to Stabbing Woman With Sword Over Heroin Squabble
UNSHEATHED
A Pennsylvania man reportedly admitted to police that he stabbed a woman with a sword, calling it a “horrible gruesome thing” that he deserves to be punished for. Corey Quincy, 21, was arraigned in Northumberland County Friday and charged with killing Rhonda Pearce, 43, PennLive reports. According to an affidavit, Quincy admitted that the altercation began days earlier at his Shamokin home when Pearce began yelling at him to get more heroin. Quincy punched Pearce, and as the fight intensified, he allegedly stabbed her with a nearby sword. The crime was eventually discovered when the man’s father, who was allegedly in the home at the time of the killing, told police what had happened. When officers arrived, Quincy was on the front porch and is said to have repeatedly confessed to the crime.