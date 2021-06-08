CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    ‘Amazing Patriot’ Charged With Posing as Trump Family to Scam Hundreds of MAGA Fans

    MO’ MAGA, MO’ PROBLEMS

    Jennifer Adams

    Breaking News Intern

    Joe Raedle/Getty

    A Pennsylvania man has been arrested for allegedly posing as Trump’s relatives to dupe hundreds of fans into donating to his fake political organization. Prosecutors say Joshua Hall, 22, allegedly scammed people on social media into thinking they would be donating to support “field organization and merchandise,” when no such organization existed. Hall managed to raise thousands in a year, which he “pocketed... for his own use.” Among some of the false endorsements for his fake organization were from Donald Trump’s teenage son, Barron. “Josh is an amazing patriot who is doing tremendous things for our great country. He has my COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT,” a fake post reads. Hall is charged with wire fraud and identity theft. If convicted, he faces up to 22 years in prison. Hall’s social media accounts were taken down after The New York Times exposed him in December.

    Read it at NBC New York