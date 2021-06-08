‘Amazing Patriot’ Charged With Posing as Trump Family to Scam Hundreds of MAGA Fans
MO’ MAGA, MO’ PROBLEMS
A Pennsylvania man has been arrested for allegedly posing as Trump’s relatives to dupe hundreds of fans into donating to his fake political organization. Prosecutors say Joshua Hall, 22, allegedly scammed people on social media into thinking they would be donating to support “field organization and merchandise,” when no such organization existed. Hall managed to raise thousands in a year, which he “pocketed... for his own use.” Among some of the false endorsements for his fake organization were from Donald Trump’s teenage son, Barron. “Josh is an amazing patriot who is doing tremendous things for our great country. He has my COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT,” a fake post reads. Hall is charged with wire fraud and identity theft. If convicted, he faces up to 22 years in prison. Hall’s social media accounts were taken down after The New York Times exposed him in December.