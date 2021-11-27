Pennsylvania Man Killed By Stray Bullet While Eating Thanksgiving Dinner
JUST AWFUL
A 19-year-old Pennsylvania man is currently being sought on murder charges after allegedly engaging in a shootout over missing alcohol that resulted in a man being killed by a stray bullet while enjoying his Thanksgiving dinner, according to local authorities. Investigators say Kevon Clarke, his girlfriend, and other individuals were asked to leave a party in Norristown earlier in the day. After alcohol was discovered missing, arrangements were made with the girlfriend for its return, only for gunfire to ring out during the exchange.
Witnesses say at least a dozen shots were fired, including one allegedly fired by Clarke that entered the window of 25-year-old Edilberto Miguel Palaez Moctezuma’s home as he was eating dinner, killing him. District Attorney Kevin Steele confirmed that Palaez Moctezuma had no involvement in the dispute between Clarke and others. Clarke is currently wanted on first-degree murder charges.