‘Incredibly Intoxicated’ Man Shot His Dog, Then Grilled It: Police
HORRIFIC
After police in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, responded to a call early on Friday morning about a “couch on fire in a front yard,” officers found the “incredibly intoxicated” Nikolay Lukyanchikov sitting in front of the fire pit, setting $100 bills on fire, with a gun sitting on a nearby bench in plain view. Police found what they described as the badly charred remains of an “unknown animal” in the fire bit, on top of a metal grill. Further investigation revealed that the animal was Lukyanchikov’s dog. Lukyanchikov’s roommate told the cops that he’d confessed to shooting the dog inside his room earlier that day. Police say they found bullet holes, blood, and gore inside of Lukyanchikov’s home. Lukyanchikov was arrested and now faces multiple charges, including aggravated cruelty to animals, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, and recklessly endangering others. His bail has been set at $1 million. It is unclear if the animal killed is one of the dogs featured prominently on Lukyanchikov’s Facebook page.